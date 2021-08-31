West Auckland flooding: Homes, roads damaged, but community pitches in

Residents are being evacuated in parts of West Auckland as wild weather causes extensive flooding in some parts of the city. Video / Hayden Woodward / Eloise Maingay / Dean Purcell

The welfare team at Auckland Emergency Management has been inundated today with offers from good Samaritans wanting to help victims of the overnight flooding - so much so that the agency's workers are now asking only those in need to contact them.

"Our welfare team's inbox is getting a little overwhelmed," the agency acknowledged. "This means it is taking us longer to get to those requests for help."

Emergency Management has been one of many responding to the widespread flooding across West Auckland, with some of the most severe damage to homes in Kumeū.

Squads of Surf Life Saving rescuers from Mairangi and Muriwai navigated the treacherous floodwaters this afternoon, rescuing 11 people including a 70-year-old woman and a man who was trapped on the roof of a shed.

The situation has been complicated by Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions, Emergency Management deputy controller Rachel Kelleher said, pointing out that strict protocols remain in place even at Civil Defence Centres.

"The key thing to remember is that getting yourself to safety overrides Covid-19 protocols," she said. "However, we do ask that if you do need to burst your bubble, please remember to wear a face covering and try to maintain physical distancing as much as possible and keep a record of who you have been in contact with."

State Highway 16 at Kumeu. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Roads damaged

Auckland Transport said today that three roads "may be out of action for some time" as a result of the vicious weather.

There are multiple landslips along Te Henga Rd in Waitakere, between Falls Rd and Te Henga Quarry.

One lane of Mountain Rd has collapsed on Line Kauri Rd in Karekare, and in Henderson Valley, there are multiple slips on Mountain Rd, the transport agency said.

Multiple other roads were closed for closer evaluation this evening, including Taupaki Rd at the bridge.

"Auckland Transport hopes to have most of the flooded roads open, within a couple of days, once floodwaters have receded," the agency said, emphasising that only essential travel is allowed under current alert level restrictions. "Detours will be clearly marked and warning notices will be in place to direct motorists away from closures."

Surf Life Saving's Muriwai search and rescue squad helped rescue flood victims in the Kumeu and Huapai area. Photo / Supplied

'Massive day' for Surf Life Saving

Search and rescue squads composed of volunteers from Surf Life Saving's Muriwai and Mairangi clubs were kept busy throughout the day. Fifty-five people were assisted, in addition to the 11 rescues.

"I think it just goes to show the massive commitment our lifeguards have to their communities," said Search and Rescue supervisor John-Michael Swannix, praising the "incredible effort" on what he said was a "massive day" for rescuers that started at 5.30am.



"Even during a global pandemic, we have people putting their hand up to help others, and look at the incredible difference they've made today," he said.

Among the rescues were a couple, their baby and their dog who were stuck at a Huapai property, as well as a mother, her teen sons and multiple pets taken from another Huapai home.

At a Tapu Rd property, rescuers found a man around 6.30am trapped in waist-deep water inside a shed, where he had been stuck since 10pm the previous night. Louvres from the window had to be removed to extract him. Another man was rescued from the roof of the same shed.

The lifeguards also rescued a young man from a sleepout after the floodwater separated him from his family.

Surf Life Saving's Muriwai search and rescue squad helped rescue flood victims in the Kumeu and Huapai area. Photo / Supplied

Insurance claims

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, insurance evaluation procedures are likely to be different than usual, officials said today. For instance, assessors may rely more on video so as to stay socially distanced.

Insurance Council New Zealand suggests homeowners and renters contact their insurance providers as soon as possible. Most policies allow for temporary accommodation if a home is uninhabitable.

Residents are also advised not to throw away anything until consulting with the insurer. An exception is food, including canned goods. But take photos of the items before tossing, the organisation suggests.

Most floodwaters are polluted with sewage, so make sure to wear gloves and masks when returning to a property. If possible, dry the house out within two days, at which point mould is likely to start setting in.