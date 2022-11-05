Olivier Mugisho, who was bashed by a gang member outside his home in Glen Eden on Friday, November 4.

Olivier Mugisho came to New Zealand 17 years ago to escape civil strife in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But the sense of peace and security he and his family enjoyed in Auckland was shattered on Friday night by a patched gang member, who bashed Mugisho outside his home in Glen Eden.

He is refusing to be intimidated following the vicious unprovoked assault and says he is not scared of retribution, but wants the man responsible to face justice.

At time of publication police had yet to make an arrest in the case.

Mugisho is an experienced electrician and community leader. He is vice president of the Okapi Alliance of New Zealand, a charity established by and for migrants and former refugees from the Congo.

Late on Friday he was dropped home to Palmer Ave, a cul-de-sac opposite Waikumete Cemetery, after visiting a friend’s house.

The street was full of patched gang members.

Mugisho said they did not live in Palmer Ave and he did not know why they were there.

He began to speak with one of the men, who was friendly enough in a brief conversation, Mugisho said.

Then out of the blue another man approached him and punched him in the head for no reason, he said.

Police arrived and took Mugisho to hospital in a patrol car, where he was treated for a deep gouge above the eye. He was discharged the following morning.

When the officers arrived, the gang members - including the man who assaulted him - were still milling about in the street, Mugisho said.

However, no arrest was made at the scene and police said inquiries continue to ascertain who was responsible.

Mugisho is refusing to be intimidated and said he is prepared to defend himself if required. He wants police to make a swift arrest.

“They need to face justice,” he said.

“I’m not scared.”

He said he feels as if gang members are now acting with impunity and spoke out to raise awareness of the reality of what is happening in his area of Auckland.

“They’re above the law,” he said.

“No one has been arrested. Why?

“The community, they need to know what is happening.”

The assault kicked off what has proved to be another busy and chaotic weekend for police in West Auckland.

As Mugisho spoke to the Herald in Palmer Ave on Saturday morning, the police Eagle helicopter hovered overhead as armed officers swooped on a house in New Lynn in connection with a shooting.

The operation came after a man turned up at a Te Atatu South petrol station with a gunshot wound.