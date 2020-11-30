Wellsford murder investigation: Police name man of interest

Police are appealing for any information relating to the whereabouts of Desmond Lawrence Bourne. Photo / Police

Police investigating a man's murder in Auckland's Wellsford have revealed the suspected culprit they are searching for.

Police are appealing for any information relating to the whereabouts of Desmond Lawrence Bourne.

"Bourne is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public."

Bourne, 45, had a court-issued warrant for his arrest and was wanted for murder in relation to the Wellsford case.

The manhunt follows the death of a man aged in his 30s on Saturday night.

He was found dead from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Wayby Station Road.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the victim and the offender were known to each other and this was not being treated as a random attack.

"Police want to reassure the public that we have a team of dedicated staff working tirelessly on this case and our priority is locating Desmond Bourne as quickly as possible.

"We also want to acknowledge the members of the public who initially contacted Police on Saturday night, as well as over the weekend with information around sightings of the black Range Rover (registration KBK990) linked to this incident.

"We encourage anyone with information who is yet to contact Police to do so immediately."