New Zealand

Wellington’s new Hyde Lane apartments completed on time and on budget, including $2m penthouses

Ethan Manera
By
Ethan Manera
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The Hyde Lane apartment building in Wellington has a pool, gym, sauna and ice bath. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • A new $110 million residential development has been completed with access from Wellington’s Courtenay Place.
  • Developer Stephen Sutorius says the 13-storey, 150-unit Hyde Lane apartments sold quickly and were finished on time and on budget.
  • The development features 12 high-end penthouses with an individual price-tag of $2m, a wellness retreat with a gym, pool, sauna and ice bath, plus public commercial spaces on the ground floor.

The developer behind a new $110 million apartment complex off Wellington’s Courtenay Place is confident the arrival of tenants in the coming weeks will help drive a revitalisation of the once-bustling area.

The 13-storey, 150-unit Hyde Lane apartments sit back from the capital’s entertainment strip, but are connected by a

