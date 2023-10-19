Let's Get Wellington Moving has created fly-through visualisers of a plan to remove private vehicles from Courtenay Place and Lambton Quay. Video / Go Wellington

The main construction contract to remove cars from Wellington’s Golden Mile is “close to being finalised” and Mayor Tory Whanau says it would be irresponsible to stop the project now, despite the National Party’s opposition to the plan.

On the campaign trail, National promised to scrap the project if it got into Government and the contract remained unsigned.

The election delivered a blue wave for National, but leader Christopher Luxon now needs to thrash out a coalition deal to form a Government.

Luxon has suggested, contrary to what the other two negotiating partners might want, that he is happy to take his time and run down the clock until special votes are counted before doing a deal.

This could leave enough time for the Wellington City Council to secure the contract before ministers in the next Government are sworn in.

The Golden Mile project is part of the beleaguered $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport plan that National has promised to kill, including light rail from the central city to the south.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner confirmed the details of the main Golden Mile contract are close to being finalised.

”The Golden Mile project got the go-ahead in the middle of this year, including design and funding approval by Wellington City Council. Construction contracts are a subsequent step from that decision.”

Whanau said the project has been approved through a democratic process and it would be irresponsible to stop it now.

“It will usher in a new era for Wellington where the central city becomes a place focused on people which will be good for communities and businesses. The first minor parts of construction have already started.”

National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown and infrastructure spokesman Chris Bishop could not be reached for comment.

When asked on Monday whether National’s position on the Golden Mile remained unchanged, Bishop said the party’s position has been clear.

“We are withdrawing from Let’s Get Wellington Moving and there is going to be a change to transport funding settings.

“That is not going to happen immediately because we haven’t formed a Government yet, so I think people shouldn’t get too far ahead of themselves.”

Bishop said ministers have to be sworn in, get their feet under desks, and decisions will be made in due course.

The Golden Mile is the stretch of road from the Embassy Theatre, along Courtenay Place, Manners and Willis Sts, and the length of Lambton Quay.

Other changes include dedicated bus lanes, bike lanes, and wider footpaths to prioritise walking and cycling. There will be better lighting, more public seating, more planting and outdoor dining, which it is envisaged will help revitalise the area.

Some businesses have vehemently opposed the project, claiming it will do nothing to enliven the city centre and will turn the capital’s main artery into little more than a bus lane.

The revamp was signed off in June and July this year by LGWM partners and will cost $139.4 million.

Meanwhile, speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning, Whanau asked National to hold off ruling out light rail until the business case for the project comes back.

“What it will show is the economic benefits of light rail so, getting our people really safely across the city very efficiently.

“But again, what the most important part is, especially facing a housing crisis and growing population, is enabling those 20,000 new homes on the transport spine.”

Whanau, whose mayoral bid was endorsed by the Greens, hoped National would be open to some sort of compromise to restructure the overall LGWM programme but commit to some of the outcomes.

But Bishop has maintained light rail is not part of the plan for Wellington.

“Frankly, given the council’s current budgetary position, I’m staggered the Greens in Wellington consider light rail to be a priority as well... given the council has never been able to figure out how they will pay for their share of light rail.”

