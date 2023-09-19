The Golden Mile is the stretch of road from the Embassy Theatre, along Courtenay Place, Manners and Willis Sts, and the length of Lambton Quay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The National Party says it would be inappropriate to sign a contract for major construction work to remove cars from Wellington’s Golden Mile this close to the election.

Some businesses have vehemently opposed the project, claiming it will do nothing to enliven the city centre, and turn the capital’s main artery into little more than a bus lane.

A contractor has been procured for the project but the Herald has confirmed the contract for major works, due to begin mid-next year, has not yet been signed. Early works are scheduled to start next week.

The project is part of the beleaguered $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) transport plan.

LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner would not say when she expected the contract for major construction to be signed.

“As soon as the negotiations over the details are completed,” was all she would reveal.

Gardner said the early works are a small part of the overall contract currently under negotiation with the contractor.

“The value of the early works is therefore commercially sensitive until the complete contract is agreed and we are not in a position to share it at this time.”

National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown said it would be inappropriate to sign the contract this close to the election, “given the National Party has signalled our intention to pull out of LGWM and to rewrite transport funding settings soon after the election.”

The Golden Mile is the stretch of road from the Embassy Theatre, along Courtenay Place, Manners and Willis Sts, and the length of Lambton Quay.

Other changes include dedicated bus lanes, bike lanes, and wider footpaths to prioritise walking and cycling. There will be better lighting, more public seating, more planting and outdoor dining, which it is envisaged will help revitalise the area.

The revamp was signed off in June and July this year by LGWM partners and will cost $139.4 million.

Wellington City Council chief infrastructure officer Siobhan Procter this was an extensive approval process which involved the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency board and the council.

“As funding has been confirmed, work continues, including finalising the details on the main works contract - this is standard practice for construction projects.”

National has promised to kill LGWM, including light rail, if it gets into government, building a second Mt Victoria Tunnel and improvements at the Basin Reserve as fully-funded State Highway projects instead.

It was previously unclear whether the Golden Mile contracts had been signed and National had said it’s not in the business of ripping up contracts.

Transport Minister David Parker has previously said the Government is committed to “kick-starting” work on a second Mt Victoria tunnel, upgrades to the Basin Reserve and Arras Tunnel, and mass rapid public transport.

“Local authorities agree that the Government should take the lead on projects on the state highway network and we want to see work accelerated across these city-shaping projects.’

Parker stressed the Government remained committed to mass rapid transit options for the capital.

“But in terms of the delivery of the bits that are on the state highway network, we’re muscling up for that.”

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.