Speaking to the Herald, Ashleigh Price said they’re “gutted” to have to close.
“We bought the business in November of last year and we were really excited about it. It had sort of become quite run down, but we knew it was a Wellington icon.”
Price said it was purchased “with the understanding with the landlords that we would have the lease renewed at the end of April”.
She said the pair had been working hard to turn the business around, including repainting the site’s iconic bus and making changes to the menu, but were then told recently the landlord wanted to redevelop the site, and their lease wasn’t being extended.
Then-owner Mike Duffy posted a woman’s private message onto the Ekim Burgers Facebook page. He later followed this with an irate post, in which he hit back at customers for their lack of respect to those in the service industry.
In 2017 Ekim hit the headlines again when a burger entry for the annual Burger Wellington competition attracted criticism for its name - the Lolita Popper.
It turned out the burger was named after the then-owner’s daughter.
Price said relocating Ekim isn’t a viable option with rents “prohibitive”.
“Honestly, the rents are crazy. We just have decided to cut our losses”.
