Wellington's Diwali Festival to be held online due to Covid concerns

The decision was disappointing, but the safest choice. Photo / Supplied

The decision was disappointing, but the safest choice. Photo / Supplied

Wellington's Diwali Festival is moving online due to the Covid-19 restrictions imposed on the capital.

Mayor Andy Foster says the difficult decision is "hugely disappointing" for all involved and the community looking forward to attending in person, but safety must take precedence.

"We commend the organisers for taking this approach, adapting quickly and providing an alternative to ensure the community can still celebrate this annual festival in a safe way."

Event producer Murali Kumar says the decision is the best one, given the uncertainty around the current Delta outbreak.

"For this year, we will still keep the spirit of the festival alive, working towards creating an online celebration showcasing some of our diaspora communities' cultural repertoire."

The Wellington City Council is crossing its fingers that Diwali can return in person next year.

"We look forward to this vibrant, social and culturally connecting event returning to the capital next year," said council events manager Suzanne Tamaki.

Under Covid-19 alert level 2 outdoor events are limited to 100 people if they are held in a public place such as a park.

Events held in stadiums, theatres or conference buildings do not have a limit – given everyone can safely stay 1 metre apart.