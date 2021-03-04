Wellingtonians warned of 'strong and unpredictable currents'

A tsunami warning was triggered by an earthquake on Friday morning. Photo / 123rf

Wellingtonians are advised to stay away from some beach and marine areas, following an earthquake off the coast of the North Island earlier this morning.

Wellington Region Emergency Management Office warned there were strong and unpredictable currents expected for the region's west coast, as far south as Makara and the east coast as far south as Lake Ferry.

There was no land threat to the Wellington Region, and no need to evacuate at this stage.

It follows an tsunami warning for all New Zealand coastal areas, triggered by a magnitude 8.1 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands Region just before 8.30am this morning.

There was also a 7.4 magnitude shake at 6.41am, and a 7.1 quake off the coast of the North Island at 2.27am.