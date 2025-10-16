Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Wellington
Updated

Tom Phillips injunction: Children’s mother Catherine Christey joins legal battle

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Lawyer Linda Clark is representing Julia Phillips in the injunction hearing today.

Lawyer Linda Clark is representing Julia Phillips in the injunction hearing today.

The mother of the Phillips children has been added to the legal proceedings around the suppression of key details of the high-profile case.

Catherine Christey, represented by lawyer Michael Bott, has been made a party to the injunction proceedings, originally brought by Tom Phillips’ mother, Julia Phillips.

Lawyers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save