Key details of the Tom Phillips case will remain suppressed for now following a hearing on an urgent injunction application.
Lawyers involved in the high-profile case flocked to the High Court at Wellington this afternoon to argue over heavy restrictions blocking media, police and Oranga Tamariki from sharing certain informationabout the matter.
Tom Phillips was killed in the early hours of Monday morning after entering into a shootout with police, during which he critically injured an officer.
The standoff brought to a close a four-year ordeal that gripped the attention of the nation, after Phillips abducted his three children in 2021 and took them into hiding in the wilderness.
Jayda, 12, Maverick, 10, and Ember, 9, are in Oranga Tamariki (OT) custody after being rescued on Monday.
Justice Cull made an order extending the injunction until Thursday next week at least.
Linda Clark, who previously represented former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming in his own injunction case, is a partner at Dentons, specialising in public law, regulatory issues, media law and defamation.
Clark is a former journalist who left the profession in 2006 to study law.
Missing for four years
Phillips and his children first went missing in September 2021 for three weeks and police launched an extensive search operation, including using a plane, helicopter and heat-detecting drones, after his Toyota Hilux was found on Kiritehere beach.
Phillips returned home at the end of that month and revealed he and the children had been living in dense bush nearby.
Police charged him with causing wasteful deployment of personnel and resources and a court date of January 12, 2022, was set after delays caused by Covid restrictions.
But, Phillips and his children disappeared again on December 12, 2021.
January 2022
Police issued an official warrant for Phillips’ arrest after he failed to appear for his court appearance at Te Kūiti District Court on January 12.
His ute was found by police near the end of the month on Mangatoa Rd near the Mangatoa track, but there was no sign of Phillips or his children.
February 2022
On February 9, Phillips returned to his family home alone at night and gathered supplies.