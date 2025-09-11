Advertisement
New Zealand / Wellington

Tom Phillips injunction: Court orders key details to remain secret for now

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Children's commissioner Claire Achmad provides detail on the next steps for Tom Phillips children following four years in the bush.

Key details of the Tom Phillips case will remain suppressed for now following a hearing on an urgent injunction application.

Lawyers involved in the high-profile case flocked to the High Court at Wellington this afternoon to argue over heavy restrictions blocking media, police and Oranga Tamariki from sharing certain information

