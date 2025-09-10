Phillips was finally cornered on a quad bike with one of his children following a burglary at a farm supplies store in Piopio. The incident escalated into an armed stand-off with police, which ended in his death. A police officer was critically injured after Phillips shot him multiple times, including in the head.
The remaining children were found safe after a frantic search and are now in the care of Oranga Tamariki.
What is an injunction?
An injunction is an order made by a Court, usually to stop someone from doing something.
Initially, news media companies could not report that the injunction existed – a non-publication order that is sometimes referred to as a “super injunction”.
Clark is a former journalist who left the profession in 2006 to study law.
She even had a high-profile stint as political editor for TVNZ.
Clark has also represented various other well-known clients on a range of matters, including helping negotiate Duncan Garner‘s contract for the AM show and Clarke Gayford in a defamation case against the NZME radio station, Kick.
Clark declined to comment on the Phillips case when approached by the Herald.
