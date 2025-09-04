Advertisement
Khandallah murder trial: Killer daughter Julia DeLuney to be sentenced today

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Julia DeLuney, 53, found guilty of killing mum Helen Gregory. Video / Mark Mitchell

Warning: This article contains graphic images.

Kāpiti woman Julia DeLuney will learn her sentence today for murdering her elderly mother, Helen Gregory. This article, breaking down what the jury heard in her month-long trial, was first published when she was found guilty in the High Court at Wellington.

“I will

