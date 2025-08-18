Chris Woodruff, Aratere’s senior master, made his last voyage when the ferry crossed Cook Strait for the final time today after 26 years in service.
Woodruff is retiring along with the ship and taking voluntary redundancy, alongside many other staff whoare also losing their jobs.
“It is sad, it will be the end of an era,” Woodruff said.
He said the retirement of Aratere - the strait’s last rail ferry once nicknamed El Limon (The Lemon) for its accident-prone reputation - is significant, and he remains hopeful new rail ships can be delivered soon.
“It’s been my home for the past five years,” he said.
“It’s a new beginning, some things have to end.”
Ship enthusiasts Lachlan Deans and Scott Wallace bought tickets to join today’s historic sailing, with Wallace travelling from Palmerston North to take part.
He said the pair wanted to take part in the sailing they consider to be “part of history”.
The ageing ferry is being retired to allow for the demolition of the Picton Wharf. In turn, this will make way for infrastructure work in preparation for the brand new, larger, rail-enabled ferries arriving in 2029.
It leaves only the Kaitaki and Kaiārahi, which returns from drydock in Singapore later this month with a fresh lick of paint, to cover all needs until the Government replaces them with two new rail ferries in 2029 that are yet to be ordered.
She returned to Wellington and was taken out of service to be investigated.
New couplings were installed and railing modifications were also done, she returned to service without issue, for only a couple of weeks.
On February 24, Aratere’s power failed in the strait.
“There had been considerable positive publicity preceding the delivery and arrival of Aratere, but both local and national media attention soon focused on the delays, the mechanical problems, the withdrawal from service, the modifications and repairs and the power failure,” a Transport Accident Investigation Commission report from the time reads.
The drawn-out mechanical debacle saw the ferry given the unfortunate nickname “El Limon”.
Engine malfunction, 2000
In December 2000, the Aratere blew a piston and its engine malfunctioned, causing weeks of delays.
“However, while the cause of the grounding is yet to be formally determined, Maritime NZ’s preliminary inquiries have found that the incident was not due to a crew member leaving the bridge to make a coffee,” the report said.
Not two months after its grounding, the Aratere suffered more damage when berthing in Wellington Harbour in strong winds on August 8, 2024.
She hit a link span, the dock ramp which allowed vehicles to access the vessel. The vessel’s hull was penetrated, creating a small hole high on the ship. There were 106 passengers and 40 crew on board but no one was injured.
The ferry was fixed overnight.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. He can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.