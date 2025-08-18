Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aboard Aratere ferry’s final Cook Strait voyage

Ethan Manera
By
Wellington Reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Crew and passengers aboard the Aratere share mixed emotions about the ships final voyage after 26 years.

“The two of us will go together.”

Chris Woodruff, Aratere’s senior master, made his last voyage when the ferry crossed Cook Strait for the final time today after 26 years in service.

Woodruff is retiring along with the ship and taking voluntary redundancy, alongside many other staff who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save