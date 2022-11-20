Joy, 79, is missing from her home in Wellington.

Joy, 79, is missing from her home in Wellington.

An elderly woman with dementia is missing from her Wellington home, and police are asking the public for help finding her.

Joy, 79, was last seen driving away from her home on Rintoul St, Newtown in a distinctive red Mitsubishi Colt – number plate FTU554.

She drove north on Riddiford St, past Wellington Hospital at 10.15am on Sunday.

Joy is described as being of solid build, and about 164cm tall. Police say it’s possible she was trying to get to church or another place known to her but has since gotten lost.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and referencing the case number 221120/1076.