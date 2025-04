Inquest into Juliana Herrera’s murder continues, more tariff developments and Mark Carney re-elected.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A 51-year-old woman has been charged after an acid attack on a man in Wellington.

Police were called to a Sim St address in Johnsonville at 11.10pm yesterday.

“The victim received acid burns to an arm and clothing, and was treated by an ambulance crew at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

The offender then fled the home before emergency services arrived, but was captured shortly after at a Kipling St property about 1.50am.