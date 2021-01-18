Wellington wind returns from holiday, gusts up to 130km/h expected

Heavy winds were expected in the capital on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Photo (file) / 123rf

Wellingtonians that have basked in weeks of summer weather are now advised to bring in their outdoor furniture, as heavy winds batter the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for Wellington and said there were gusts more than 100km/h overnight.

Strong winds were expected throughout the whole lower North Island, as well as the top of the South Island on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Warnings & Watches have been issued for heavy rain & strong winds that are expected to affect parts of southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday https://t.co/qHyE5zySvx ^PL pic.twitter.com/jn2GL1xYkC — MetService (@MetService) January 17, 2021

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said the winds in Wellington would pick up from late morning and peak in the late afternoon and early evening.

"We could well see gusts of 120, even 130km/h about exposed places," he said.

"We're quite hardy and we're used to strong winds in Wellington, but of course many of us last week enjoyed basking in the wonderful sunshine and the relatively calm conditions."

Wellingtonians that had invested in outdoor furniture or new trampolines over the Christmas period would have to tie them down or bring them in, he said.

"We've been enjoying all that outdoor furniture, but it is going to be very important to make sure it's well secured because it's going to be very, very windy."

"And also people putting out recycling, it's going to have to be very well secured to make sure it's protected from those strong northwesterly gusts."

He also advised motorists to take care on the roads in the windy conditions and watch out for fallen branches, especially those in high-sided vehicles or motorcycles.

While large swells were not expected through the Cook Strait he encouraged anyone with travel plans to check the ferry schedule and Wellington airport for updates.