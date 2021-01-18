Missing Wellington kayaker: Search for Koyren Campbell continues

The search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell on Monday morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Teams of divers, emergency services and an Air Force crew will continue the search for missing kayaker Koyren Campbell on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was due back from a fishing trip at 12pm on Sunday, and his unmanned kayak was found later that afternoon.

Police advised on Tuesday morning the search would continue in the areas mapped by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ), from Sinclair Head to Palliser Bay.

The team would include the Police National Dive Squad, two LandSAR teams, a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 crew and Police launch the Lady Elizabeth IV, depending on weather conditions.

22-year-old Koyren Campbell, of Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Police continued to appeal to members of the public who are in the south coast area including Eastbourne through to Wairarapa, or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast to keep a lookout for Koyren or any equipment or clothing that might belong to him.

They would also like to hear from anyone who might have taken photos of the red kayak in the Tarakena Bay area yesterday.

Police Search and Rescue incident controller Sergeant Tony Matheson said the search for Campbell continued today with searchers scouring the outer limits of the Wellington Harbour and Palliser Bay.

Missing man Koyren Campbell's red kayak was located yesterday afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

"We covered a significant area by land, sea and air today and the conditions, especially for the air crews, were not ideal.

"The search has concluded for today and the incident control team is currently planning how to manage tomorrow's search," Matheson said yesterday.

The search team included LandSar members, a Royal New Zealand Defence Force NH90 crew, the Wellington Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew, Wellington Coastguard, Police public safety staff and the Police Maritime Unit and Police National Dive Squad.

The areas searched were mapped by the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) using technology to analyse weather conditions, currents and tidal conditions.

A Givealittle page has been set up by Koyren's friends to raise money to hire a thermal imaging drone to assist with the search.

The drone costs $400 per hour, the page said.

The fundraising page said Campbell is "the most amazing friend" and as of 9pm Monday had collected more than $5300.

Anyone with information about Campbell can contact police via 105 and quote event number P045173862.