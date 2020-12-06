Wellington weather: Person injured after vehicle hit by falling tree

Crews are at the scene at Middleton Rd now and diversions are in place. Photo / Supplied

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

A person is injured after a large tree fell on their vehicle on Middleton Rd, Johnsonville this morning, blocking both sides of the road.

A passing truck was caught under the falling tree, but the driver managed to escape with "minor injuries" and was treated at the seen, police said.

Council spokesperson Richard McLean said council were still trying to move the tree, and the road would likely be closed for several hours.

The Wellington City Council callout team and Fire and Emergency were called to the site at Middleton Rd just north of Churton Drive this morning.

The wet, windy weather today has also forced the cancellation of two harbour ferry sailings this morning.

The 8.55am service from Queens Wharf isn't running, nor the 9.20am sailing from Days Bay.

Metlink says all other sailings are running to schedule.

Metlink has a heavy rain watch in place for Wellington and a strong rain warning in place for the Tararua range.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

Residents are encouraged to report any issues so they can be attended to.