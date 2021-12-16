Wellington water woes: Investigation under way after flooding in Lower Hutt

Heavy flooding in Lower Hutt. Video / Kristee Fifita

Wellington Water is investigating the cause of a flood in Lower Hutt which was so deep it reached calf height.

Footage of the flooding supplied to the Herald showed the floodwaters lapping at a building on Conolly St as cars slowly drove through the water.

The surreal video, shot from a car window, showed water deep enough to have waves in it as cars tried to make their way through.

Kristee Fifita, who shot the video, told the Herald the water was roughly up her calves.

Wellington Water's customer experience manager Ian Dennis told the Herald they responded to reports of surface flooding on the corner of Rutherford St and Connolly St this afternoon, but the water is now subsiding.

"We are investigating the cause."

It follows weeks of wet weather for the Wellington region, with at least 114 homes flooding in Feilding overnight, and the main highway in and out of Wellington being blocked by a slip on Thursday afternoon.

State Highway 59 has closed in both directions, with one local man telling the Herald it was unlikely to be cleared before midnight.