Wellington water commitee considers meters as demand tipped to outstrip supply within years

Wellington Water Committee has agreed to consider investigating using water meters for houses, as demand for water in the capital is set to exceed supply in the coming decade.

The annual report was presented at a committee meeting yesterday as well as an economic case into residential water metering across the region.

Chair David Basset told his colleagues they only needed to look at the executive summary of the economic case to realise the challenges the region was facing.

"Current demand for water in the Wellington Metropolitan Region is set to exceed supply in the near future and a new water source could be required between 2026 and 2030", the summary said.

Water metering is being looked at as a way to reduce demand to defer a $250 million investment in a new water source.

It could do so by 20 per cent, not so much by influencing consumer behaviour as through identifying leaks in supply pipes and fittings.

Data for the 2019/2020 year suggest water losses across the region of up 31 per cent.

"This means that potentially close to one third of water that we collect, treat and supply is lost before it reaches the customer", meeting documents said.

The average household water use in the Wellington Metropolitan Region is more than 200 litres per person per day.

That is significantly higher than other major cities such as Auckland, about 160 litres per person, and Melbourne, about 150 litres per person.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said the region needed metering sooner rather than later.

She said there also needed to be a proactive push to educate people about water conservation.

"In Auckland they don't brush their teeth with the tap running, in Wellington they do. Have a bucket in the shower to save the water for your garden.

"And all these damn watering systems that run the minute the water restrictions come off, at 7pm or 9pm, frustrate the living daylights out of me. I'd like to see people fined."

South Wairarapa already has meters and Mayor Alex Beijen urged his colleagues to install them too.

"Do it and do it now, it's a crucial part of being able to detect leaks. The sooner you do it, the sooner it becomes normalised."

But Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said building more bulk water storage needed to be the priority after 12 years of procrastination on the subject.

The committee has now directed Wellington Water to prepare a more detailed business case for residential meters.