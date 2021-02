The crash was blocking the SH2 on-ramp at Petone. Photo / Twitter

Motorists are warned to expect delays on State Highway 2 (SH2) after a crash that is blocking the southbound on-ramp at Petone.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened at 7.20am, and one person was said to have moderate injuries.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised there would likely be delays along Petone Esplanade and on SH2 as queues were starting to build towards Melling.

An ambulance was on its way.