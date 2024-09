In today’s headlines, desperate Ōtara patients queue in the cold for hours, housing market heats up and coffee costs spark debate.

Two shops on The Terrace in Wellington have had glass windows shattered after gunshots were reported early on Monday morning.

Windows on Wholly Bagels and TJ Terrace Superette each had windows shattered with apparent bullet holes.

TJ Terrace Superette operator Rekha Patel said she came in early and saw a lot of glass everywhere.

Shattered windows at Wholly Bagels on The Terrace, Wellington, after gunshots were reported overnight. Photo: RNZ / Pretoria Gordon

It didn’t look like anything had been taken but but she was really scared, Rekha Patel said.