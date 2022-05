Police have charged the man with sexual violation by rape, and burglary. Photo / File

A 21-year-old man has been charged for rape in relation to a sexual assault in a Wellington inner-city suburb.

Police have charged the man with sexual violation by rape, and burglary.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday May 9.

Earlier Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said the victim was sexually assaulted at her home in Te Aro on Saturday 23 April.