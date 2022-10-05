Some of the goods police have uncovered after dismantling a property theft crime ring in Wellington today. Photo / Supplied

A significant stolen property ring has been brought down by police in Wellington today in an operation that uncovered thousands of dollars in stolen goods.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Anna Grant said 12 search warrants across the capital were undertaken by more than 60 officers as a part of the operation dubbed "Operation Trump Card".

The stolen property ranged from high-value pushbikes, such as mountain bikes or e-bikes, whiteware and other household appliances, high-value tools and construction materials.

Many of the pushbikes and e-bikes had reportedly been stolen from the central city area, Grant alleged.

She also said police believe the goods had been obtained through theft and burglary, being shoplifted, and fraud.

Police have made three arrests, two men and one woman, who police allege are key players in the crime ring.

The trio face a variety of stolen goods receiving-related charges and further, significant, charges are likely to follow.

"Over the coming weeks, there will be a significant amount of work undertaken to find the rightful owners of this property," Grant said.

"More details will be made available in due course about options for owners to identify the outstanding property."

She also urged the public to report any thefts to the police and give as much detail as possible about the stolen items.