Wellington Phoenix fly back into the capital

Wellington Phoenix arrive home in Wellington ahead of first home game of the season Photo / Getty Images

Wellington Phoenix arrive home in Wellington ahead of first home game of the season Photo / Getty Images

An emotional reunion is expected this afternoon as the Wellington Phoenix return home for the first time in months.

The Phoenix have been based in Australia for the A-League football season due to the Covid-19 pandemic and haven't been home since November.

That all changes today with the team due to touch down at Wellington Airport at 2.30pm.

Fans are being encouraged to meet the team for a homecoming welcome, including a pōwhiri by local iwi.

The Phoenix play their first home game in 433 days on Saturday when they face Western United at Sky Stadium, followed by a match against Perth Glory at Eden Park on May 30.

The two regular season games in New Zealand are able to go ahead thanks to the opening on the transtasman bubble.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said they're really looking forward to welcoming the team ahead of the big game.

Dome said they're also hoping to get a big crowd to the match which is the only game in Wellington this season.

"The ticket sales are excellent; we need people to buy because it is the only chance [to see the game in Wellington] and the team deserve the support from the local community."

Organisers are hoping to attract at least 15,000 fans to each game, with the ultimate goal of beating the A-League attendance record of the season which sits at 20,336.

Dome said if they continue to sell like they have been it'll be north of 20,000.