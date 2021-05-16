Weather: Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and wind for large parts of the country

Large parts of the North and South Island are in for a wet Monday. Photo / 123RF

Large parts of the North and South Island are in for a wet Monday. Photo / 123RF

A rain band moving across the west part of the North Island is knocking on Auckland's door this morning, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected.

Much of the country can expect to get wet on Monday, with a band of rain moving across the western part of the North island, including Auckland, Taranaki, as well as Wellington, Kāpiti Coast and Horowhenua.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there was a heavy rain watch in place as the band moved east across the North island.

"The main action for the North Island is a band of rain which is affecting western parts, it's just knocking on the door of Auckland now," he said.

"There could be briefly heavy rain, with amounts reaching 10-25mls an hour.

"Also strong wind gusts, possible up to 90km an hour, again with that line that's moving across Auckland very shortly."

🌩 Update to today's thunderstorm risks 🌩



The main areas to watch are western parts of the North Island, the eastern Bay of Plenty ranges, Fiordland, and Stewart Island.



More details at https://t.co/BZWb7ZPiRd ^Dan pic.twitter.com/aaY4pSILzo — MetService (@MetService) May 16, 2021

He said the same band will also affect nothern parts of the South Island, with the Nelson Tasman district and Marlborough affected.

A cold front across the lower South Island would also bring a risk of thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and possibly hail across Fiordland and Stewart island.

"That cold front moves up the South Island during the afternoon and evening, affecting the west coast, bringing some periods of rain."

A second cold front moving up the South Island tomorrow would bring snowfall to the lower South Island, Corrigan said.

"Going into tomorrow morning, we're expecting snow showers above 200 metres for the Southland and Clutha district.

"And further north into Otago, the Mackenzie region and into the Queenstown lakes district, we're expecting snow showers above 300 metres."

Corrigan said Christchurch would be the pick of the country today and tomorrow.

"Christchurch is probably the place to be – they've got a mainly fine day today, they seem to sort of be in between the two rain-bringing weather features."