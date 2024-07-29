Friend and fellow volunteer at the Petone Rugby Club Michael Woollett said Maria’s death was a “shock to the community”.

“She was a very vivacious lady, bubbly, and super helpful.

“She’s just a lovely person, just absolutely tragic what’s happened.”

Woollett said she put 100% into everything she did, including all she did for the club. Her husband coached a team while she managed it.

She was also vice-president of the Petone Rugby Club.

Woollett said the couple were both into fitness and “always in great shape” so the illness and sudden deterioration was shocking.

“So for them to be struck down so quickly ... it was just unbelievable.”

He said John’s condition was “up and down” and the community was continuing to rally behind their two sons aged 14 and 15.

“Everybody’s doing their bit to try and ease the pain.”

Woollett said they were a “well-liked couple” and would “give their shirt off their back for you”.

Maria Packe-Leonard, 53, with her two sons, who are now aged 14 and 15, and husband John. Photo / Givealittle

Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley group director operations Jamie Duncan said Maria would be “deeply missed” as a nurse for the Lower Hutt DHB.

“Maria was a popular and highly-valued member of our Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley whānau.”

Duncan said they were supporting those who worked with Maria closely.

A family member of the couple posted to social media saying Maria had passed away after only a “short illness” with “flu-like symptoms”.

They said on Sunday, John was “showing signs of improvement” but was still in ICU at Wellington Hospital.

He said they are waiting until her husband returns home before holding a funeral for Maria.

A Givealittle has been started for the two sons which has amassed over $25,000.

People have left words alongside their donations to show their love for the couple.

“Deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” one person wrote.

“Maria was a beautiful, gorgeous girl, inside and out. I will always remember her laugh and sense of fun.”

