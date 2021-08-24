Wellington nears a quarter of a million Covid vaccine doses given

A total of 73,254 Wellingtonians were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo / NZ Herald

A total of 73,254 Wellingtonians were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo / NZ Herald

Nearly a quarter of a million doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine have gone into arms in the capital to date.

As at Monday, Ministry of health data showed 237,028 vaccine doses had been administered by Capital and Coast (CCDHB) and Hutt Valley (HDHB) district health boards.

163,774 of this total were first doses - meaning 73,254 Wellingtonians were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Measured against the combined population of the two DHBs, this equates to a little over 15 per cent of the population.

Vaccination appointments were briefly paused last week when the nation was plunged into alert level 4 lockdown, following the emergence of new community cases of Covid-19.

‌

More than 11,000 doses of the vaccine were administered over the weekend by CCDHB and HDHB.

This included 6475 doses on Saturday, and 4665 on Sunday.

A total of 2669 of this number were second doses of the vaccine, meaning these people are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Vaccination appointments are currently open to New Zealanders aged 30-plus, and their children aged 12-15.

Everyone over the age of 12 would be eligible to book their vaccine from September 1.

Last month Ministry of Health figures showed Capital and Coast DHB to have the second lowest per-capita vaccination rate in New Zealand.

The vaccine rollout as at Wednesday July 7 showed only 9.7 per cent of people in CCDHB had received their first dose of the vaccine, and only 7.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

CCDHB later said it was on track to finish Covid vaccinations by the end of the year.