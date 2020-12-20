Wellington musicians: 23-year-old man arrested in relation to sexual offending

Photo / File

multimedia journalist at the Herald in Wellington

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in relation to Operation Emerald, an ongoing investigation into sexual offending in Wellington.

The operation was launched in October after posts were made on social media about instances of sexual assault, drugging and violence.

The man has been charged with seven charges related to sexual assault and is due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

Last month police investigating claims of sexual assault against some in the Wellington music scene said they have received approximately 20 reports from women.

A spokesperson told the Herald the nature of the reports received relates to sexual offending and assault over an 18-month period.

None of the women were minors. Police said at that stage no charges had been brought and inquiries into the case are ongoing.

Police asked anyone with further information to call 105 and quote Operation Emerald.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, (04) 801 6655.