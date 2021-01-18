Wellington motorway crash: Car seen driving down the wrong side just before crash

The two vehicles collided on the Wellington Urban motorway northbound on the fly-over between Molesworth St and the Aotea on-ramp. Image / NZTA

Two people have been killed in a horror crash on Wellington's Urban Motorway this morning.

The pair were travelling in the same vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene after the two-car crash about 4.20am.

Police have confirmed that it appeared one of the vehicles was travelling the wrong way in the northbound lanes when the crash happened.

A witness has described to the Herald seeing a vehicle driving down the wrong side of the motorway shortly before the crash. Two other people were injured.

Wellington road policing manager Inspector Wade Jennings said: "We are currently working to understand the full chain of events that led to this crash.

"This will including speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV."

Police are asking anyone who has information that may help in their investigation to contact them immediately.

The Wellington Urban Motorway remains closed between the Molesworth St on-ramp and the Aotea Quay on-ramp, as of 7.20am.

Emergency services were called at the scene of the two-vehicle collision on the motorway, heading northbound, on the fly-over between Molesworth St and the Aotea on-ramp.

Police were told about the incident about 4.20am.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised the northbound lane on SH1, before Aotea Quay - including the Arras and Terrace tunnels - would be closed for up to two hours, affecting peak traffic.

One southbound lane was also closed for emergency services and the Serious Crash Unit was on site.

They advised motorists heading north out of Wellington to avoid the area, use an alternative route, or delay travel if possible.

UPDATE 6:30AM

SH1 Urban Motorway northbound remains CLOSED, including the Arras and through the Terrace Tunnel. SCU are on site conducting their investigations. Please SLOW DOWN & expect DELAYS on your commute, as queues are building back to Kaiwharawhara. ^AL pic.twitter.com/iSd4P80DDx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) January 18, 2021

A woman driving to work told the Herald she saw a car driving on the wrong side of the motorway.

"My co-worker was also coming to work at this time and saw far more than me - [he] was trying to signal the driver to turn around."

The woman said her colleague had seen the car get onto the motorway via the Petone entrance before it "sped off".

Desperate attempt to alert drivers

"[My colleague] was trying to alert oncoming drivers by flashing high beams and hazard lights."

The woman got off the motorway at the Aotea off-ramp and did not see another vehicle.

"The crash seems to have happened just after that," she said.

"It would've been just before 4.30am as that is when I started work."

The woman said her colleague suspected there was a possibility the driver going down the wrong side of the motorway had become confused about where they were going.

Police said two people were travelling in each vehicle involved and that they have sustained injuries. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police alerted the public via its Facebook page just after 5am - telling people to avoid the area completely.

"Police are requesting people leaving Wellington avoid using the motorway or delay their travel."

UPDATE 7:40AM

SCU have left the site of the SH1 Urban Motorway crash and contractors are currently cleaning up debris. The right southbound lane is now open, but there are still major DELAYS heading into the city. ^ALhttps://t.co/QgPsgafEmD — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) January 18, 2021

Diversions are now in place for northbound traffic at the Tinakori off-ramp. Access to the motorway is closed at Molesworth St and Tinakori Rd.

People driving southbound into Wellington are also asked to "travel with care" particularly as they go past the crash site, and could also expect delays.