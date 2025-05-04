“Yesterday I got pulled over, arrested for failing to stop after he said I was driving dangerously, thrown in the back of a Skoda and my car was impounded fir 6 months [sic]” the post, from Bloxham’s personal Facebook account read.
“The copper cuffed me so hard my wrists nearly bled, and I can hardly feel my thumbs nearly 24 hrs later.
“I couldn’t pull over as it was on the terrace, cars each side, he then arrested me for not stopping,” Bloxham said.
“The nice officers gave me and my dog a ride to the station, gave me a form to get the ONENETWORK WELLINGTONLIVE car back, then drove us home kindly.
“An absolutely crazy experience that I’m sure this officer would rather he didn’t do. There was absolutely no reason to do what he did and I still can’t feel my thumbs,” Bloxham’s statement said.
When Bloxham announced his mayoral campaign earlier this year he said he’s “always loved politics and I love this city, I’ve had speeding tickets, parking tickets, all sorts of things, I’ve lived and loved in this city”.
He said at the time he had sold the Wellington Live Facebook page, but the companies register shows a Graham Harold Bloxham as the current sole shareholder of Wellington Live Limited through holding company In Your Pocket Media Limited.
There is no registered company named One Network Group listed on the companies register.
