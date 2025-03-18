The Trade Me listing said it reaches 2.45 million views every 30 days.
“Over time, Vic Deals became an integral part of Wellington’s culture, known for its humour, quirky posts, and its role in bringing the community together. It has since become a cherished and iconic institution within the city,” it states.
Ward said he wasn’t ready to share the asking price yet, but said given the platform’s EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), the price is well below market value.
Asked what type of person he’s looking for in a buyer, Ward said “it’s super public facing, you’ll be speaking to 300 plus business owners in Wellington so someone not abrasive, and definitely someone already in Wellington”.
Former Wellington mayor Justin Lester has recently turned his mayoral Facebook profile into a Wellington community page called Wellington Alive, with an aim to post only positive stories from the capital.
Lester told the Herald he is not considering purchasing Vic Deals for his Wellington Alive brand.
The Vic Deals page is up for a deadline sale closing on April 30.
