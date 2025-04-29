In an interview with the Herald, Whanau said two events had helped change her mind.

One was starting the Courtenay Place section of the “Golden Mile” – a project of significant controversy in the capital. The second appears more the catalyst for Whanau deciding to drop out of the race – Andrew Little.

The former Labour leader will have his name on the ballot in October.

“Over the summer, there were no viable candidates running for the mayoralty so I thought, well, you know what, I will do that. I will put myself forward, because I still care about the outcomes of the city," Whanau said.

Little is certainly a viable candidate and well-respected in Wellington; importantly, among the business community.

Throughout her time as mayor, Whanau had alluded to her lack of experience holding office and said she would have sought to spend some time on the council if she had her time again.

Little, on the other hand, has political experience in spades and is well-tuned to what can be a rough-and-tumble environment. He is now undoubtedly the favourite to be Wellington’s next mayor.

Whanau, when self-reflecting, admitted there was “a lot of negativity” around her and she personally had become a “distraction”.

After two high-profile incidents, Whanau admitted to a drinking problem and last year was also diagnosed with ADHD.

Whether warranted or not, she became a lighting rod for much of Wellingtonians’ frustrations and a symbol for opponents of the failures of local government and Green governance.

“I’m glad that I’m no longer going to be a distraction to some of that,” Whanau said.

“That kind of helped me decide this pathway ... It’s not about me. I’d rather just put myself aside and keep focusing on the work.”

Regardless of how her performance is perceived once her mayoralty ends, the former Green Party staffer should be praised for facing her personal challenges so publicly. It led to an increase in indefensible abuse being hurled her way, which must have taken a toll.

Both she and Wellington now recognise a change is needed at the top. Instead, Whanau will now run for the Greens in the city’s Māori ward.

“I think this is actually a better outcome for everyone involved, certainly for the city. I can keep fighting for what I believe in for the city, but most importantly, I can work with mana whenua. I can serve my people,” she said.

While Whanau will step away from the national spotlight that had become too bright for her, it may not be the end of high-profile politics altogether.

“I love people, so it’s a natural pathway for me to go to Parliament and become a minister, but that’s a long way away,” she said.

Maybe we haven’t seen the last of Whanau yet.

