Wellington mayor Andy Foster helps protestors pitch tents at Shelly Bay development

Wellington's own mayor took a stand against the controversial Shelly Bay development, even helping protesters to pitch tents.
Mayor Andy Foster was photographed helping to erect tents alongside iwi group Mau Whenua in protest of the development.
The group had met from 1pm on Sunday to protest the $500 million development, after Wellington City councillors voted in favour of selling and leasing the land two weeks ago.
Developer Ian Cassels bought the land from Wellington iwi Taranaki Whanui, but now a group within the iwi, Mau Whenua, is challenging that, and have begun an occupation to block construction.
Foster's stand is is in opposition to his own council, after a decision that took seven hours.
Foster had voted against the move, and the defeat had been a blow after his campaign was part-funded by the staunchly anti development Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh.
He says he has concerns about road safety and doesn't feel the community got a proper chance to have its say.