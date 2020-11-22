Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Council looks set to hike rates and water bills to plug $1 billion Covid-19 hole

4 minutes to read

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has had to cut costs due to the impact of Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

Covid-19 is continuing to impose a financial squeeze on Auckland Council that could lead to unpalatable spending cuts, higher rates and water bills.

Mayor Phil Goff has signalled the strain of the pandemic could last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.