Police are investigating the whereabouts of 33-year-old Aiken Hakes. Photo / NZ Police

A man missing from his Wellington home for six days has tonight been found safe and well.

Aiken Hakes, 33, was last seen on Tuesday after going missing from his Kilbirnie home in Wellington City.

CCTV footage released by police earlier today revealed he had made transactions in Porirua two days ago on July 9 and transactions in Paraparaumu on the same day.

Police had asked residents in Porirua and Kāpiti to look out for him, saying they believed he may still be in these areas.

Aiken Hakes was spotted on CCTV making a transaction in Porirua. Photo / NZ Police

His family earlier said they were "concerned for his wellbeing" and wanted him home as soon as possible.

But in statement tonight, Wellington District Police said the 33-year-old previously reported missing had been located safe and well.

"Police would like to thank the public for the their assistance."

Earlier, Senior Constable Brett Main thanked Land Search and Research teams, the Amateur Radio Emergency Core, as well as other volunteers for their efforts so far.