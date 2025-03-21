“Police have identified and subsequently located a silver Mazda Atenza, registration LKA609, and are speaking with the current owners of the vehicle who are assisting in our investigation,” Detective Inspector Haley Ryan, of Hutt Valley police, said.

“Police urge those who have seen this Mazda Atenza within Stokes Valley in recent times to come forward and speak with us, as we would like to identify those who have recent known links to this vehicle.”

The car was caught on CCTV travelling on Stokes Valley Rd and George St between 1.40am and 3am on Tuesday, November 5.

Despite the time that has lapsed between Moller’s death, the launch of a homicide investigation and now, police have appealed to the Stokes Valley community to review their CCTV or dashcam footage from the following dates last year: the early hours of Thursday, October 10; Monday, October 14; Saturday, October 19; and Tuesday, November 5.

Police are seeking sightings of a car they believe is linked to the homicide of Stokes Valley man Ian Moller and arsons at his home. Photo / New Zealand Police

“Police encourage anyone who may have information, CCTV or dashcam footage of this vehicle or its occupants to please get in touch with us,” Ryan said.

“The investigation team are working diligently on these incidents, and we are yet to contact a number of people within the community who we believe know details of the three arsons and Mr Moller’s [death], including why these offences were committed and who is involved.

“We ask them, and anyone else with information, to come forward and speak with us before we knock on their door.”

All four people charged in relation to the death and arsons are in custody and have been granted name suppression.

They will make their next court appearances on April 4.

The car believed to be linked to the homicide of Stokes Valley man Ian Moller and arsons at his home – now police are asking for any more CCTV or dashcam footage. Photo / New Zealand Police

Yesterday, police confirmed a 26-year-old Upper Hutt man was arrested overnight and has been charged with murder, arson, conspiring to commit arson and participating in a criminal group.

Three other men face charges of participating in a criminal group, arson, and conspiring to commit arson. Two face murder charges.

The fire that claimed Moller’s life was the third attack on Hanson Grove in the space of a month. The first took place on October 10, another on October 14, and the third on November 5, all during the early hours of the morning.

Ryan told media on Wednesday that police had spoken to Moller’s family about the arrests.

She said they were “relieved to hear the news, in what is a further step forward in coming to terms with what happened”.

Police and family have made previous appeals surrounding the homicide of 82-year-old Ian David Moller of Stokes Valley. Photo / New Zealand Police

Earlier, the dead man’s niece, Denise Harrison, had urged anyone with information to come forward.

She said it was a heartbreaking time for the family.

“Had my uncle died at 82 of an illness or just old age, I could have reconciled that a lot more easily. But it did occur to me when I was speaking at his funeral that the circumstances of this were just not right.”

After the launch of a homicide investigation, Ryan said Moller was a respected elderly man who deserved to live out his last years in a safe place in the heart of the community he loved.

“Hutt Valley police pass on our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the wider Stokes Valley community, who knew him as a local fixture.”

If you have information that could help Police’s investigation, please contact us at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation Sove. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.