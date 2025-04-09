His lawyer Kevin Smith sought for the charge of murder to be adjourned to the High Court at Wellington in May and asked for interim suppression of the man’s name.

He said there were some mental health issues he needed to discuss with the mental health nurse.

Positive development for family, friends: police

Following the arrest, police said they would not be disclosing the relationship between Bird, 65, and the man.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said the charge was “a positive development for his family and friends” but there were still many unanswered questions.

The scene examination at Bird’s home was continuing and anyone with information was urged to come forward.

“We need to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of Albemarle Rd that day,” Pritchard said.

“We also want to speak to anybody who knew Mr Bird, as well as those who saw him or his vehicle in the last week.

“This includes any CCTV or dashcam footage you may have of him or his silver Honda Odyssey.”

Earlier, Bird’s niece Christina told the Herald her uncle’s death came as a shock for the entire family.

“Some days there are a lot of tears, other days we are just numb,” she said, describing Bird as a very “loyal and generous” man.

Judge Andy Nicholls remanded the man in custody without plea until his next appearance in the High Court in May.

He ordered interim suppression of the man’s name, citing mental health concerns, his age and lack of information about what publicity would do to the man’s fair trial rights.

