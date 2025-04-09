Advertisement
Wellington homicide: Man appears in court charged with murder of Simon Bird

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Simon Bird was found dead on the road in the Wellington suburb of Northland last week. Today, a man appeared in the Wellington District Court charged with his murder.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Simon Bird in Wellington.

On Friday, police confirmed they were treating Bird’s death as a homicide after his body was found on Albemarle Rd in the Wellington suburb of Northland on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old man appeared in the Wellington District Court today charged with murdering Bird and injuring two others. The court heard the charges related to two separate incidents that occurred on March 27.

The man stood in the dock with his arms folded. His uncle was in court to support him.

His lawyer Kevin Smith sought for the charge of murder to be adjourned to the High Court at Wellington in May and asked for interim suppression of the man’s name.

He said there were some mental health issues he needed to discuss with the mental health nurse.

Positive development for family, friends: police

Following the arrest, police said they would not be disclosing the relationship between Bird, 65, and the man.

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said the charge was “a positive development for his family and friends” but there were still many unanswered questions.

The scene examination at Bird’s home was continuing and anyone with information was urged to come forward.

“We need to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of Albemarle Rd that day,” Pritchard said.

“We also want to speak to anybody who knew Mr Bird, as well as those who saw him or his vehicle in the last week.

“This includes any CCTV or dashcam footage you may have of him or his silver Honda Odyssey.”

Earlier, Bird’s niece Christina told the Herald her uncle’s death came as a shock for the entire family.

“Some days there are a lot of tears, other days we are just numb,” she said, describing Bird as a very “loyal and generous” man.

Judge Andy Nicholls remanded the man in custody without plea until his next appearance in the High Court in May.

He ordered interim suppression of the man’s name, citing mental health concerns, his age and lack of information about what publicity would do to the man’s fair trial rights.

Catherine Hutton is an Open Justice reporter, based in Wellington. She has worked as a journalist for 20 years, including at the Waikato Times and RNZ. Most recently she was working as a media adviser at the Ministry of Justice.

