The scene examination at Bird’s home was continuing, and anyone with information was urged to come forward.

Simon Bird was found dead outside a property in Northland, Wellington.

“We need to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of Albemarle Rd that day,” Pritchard said.

“We also want to speak to anybody who knew Mr Bird, as well as those who saw him or his vehicle in the last week.

“This includes any CCTV or dashcam footage you may have of him or his silver Honda Odyssey.”

Police have been investigating the scene since the discovery on April 1. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Pritchard last week said Bird was last seen alive on March 27 at about 5pm when he finished work in central Wellington.

“Mr Bird had not been heard from for several days, prompting a concerned friend to carry out a welfare check.”

Pritchard said Bird was found on his property but would not detail where.

Bird, who listed himself online as working at the Co-operative Bank NZ, was also the vice-president of the Wairarapa Racing Club.

The club’s general manager, Matthew Sherry, described Bird as a stalwart of the club, noting he’d been working there for about 15 years.

“He was an incredible guy, just a lovely, lovely man. Always had a smile on his face,” he told the Herald.

“The work he did was phenomenal. He will be hugely missed.”

Sherry described Bird as his “right hand man”, who was always the first to volunteer if something needed doing.

He previously lived in Wairarapa but had since moved to Wellington. Wairarapa was his second home, and he was “very well known” in the area.

“People just love Simon … we’ve had so much fun over the years.”

Sherry was tearful as he said Bird would leave a “big hole to fill” in the Wairarapa racing community.







