Wellington fog causes flights delays

A blanket of fog is covering Wellington this morning. Photo / MetService

Flights into and out of Wellington are facing delays due to fog blanketing the city.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson says the murky conditions are affecting both arrivals and departures this morning.

It is advising anyone catching a flight to check online or with their airline for the latest information.

"We usually get a clear view of central Wellington and the harbour from the roof here at MetService but that's not the case this morning," MetService alerted in a tweet this morning.

The fog and drizzle is expected to clear mid-morning bringing sunshine with some light winds, MetService says.