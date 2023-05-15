Emergency services at a fire in Adelaide Rd in Wellington which broke out just before 12.30am this morning. Image / Angelia Zhang

A number of people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a hostel building in central Wellington overnight.

Fire and Emergency were called to the Loafers Lodge hostel, on Adelaide Rd, just before 12.30am where it was said to be well involved on the top floor.

The blaze was quickly elevated to a fifth alarm, with 20 fire trucks on the scene by 4am.

Wellington Fire and Emergency said: “So far, 52 people have been accounted for from the building, with a number of people still unaccounted for.”

Five people rescued from roof

Fire crews rescued five people off the roof of the building using an aerial appliance.

Five people have been taken to hospital. Two of those people are in a serious condition, authorities told RNZ.

Dramatic video footage and photos taken by locals show large flames coming from the building.

Members of the public who took to social media overnight reported that at one point, as the blaze appeared to be brought under control by firefighters, it started up again.

A caller to Newstalk ZB caller, Wesley, said he was looking down on the fire from the Newtown Park Apartments.

“I can see it from my kitchen window. There’s a lot of smoke. I’ve occasionally been able to see flames.”

Firefighters remain at the scene in central Wellington, where a fire broke out at a hostel building overnight. Photo / Adam Cooper

Traffic delays and diversions

Motorists in the area are being told of delays as emergency services remain at the scene early this morning. Adelaide Rd is closed from John St.

The Wellington City Council said drivers and other commuters are advised to take alternative routes and expect delays this morning as a result of the blaze.

“Buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs is likely to be diverted for several hours, at least, and delays can be expected.

“Bus passengers are advised to check the Metlink website for further details.”

Another ZB caller travelled to the hospital from the central city.

“You can’t go up Adelaide Road. You have to go up Hanson [Street] because they’ve blocked off the other end of Riddiford Street as well.”

Power has also been impacted in the area, with the building’s electricity needing to be isolated.

Incident Controller Mike Dombrowski said residents in the area should stay inside with their windows and doors closed due to the smoke plume.