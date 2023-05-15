Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt and Mayor Tory Whanau Wellington mayor talk on the Hostel fire the lit up Wellingtons night sky. Video / NZ Herald

As emergency services remain at the scene of a deadly hostel fire in central Wellington, locals are being told to keep their windows closed and wear a face mask if heading outside.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the area around the Loafers Lodge, on Adelaide St, after a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning - resulting in at least six confirmed deaths.

Asbestos risk

Authorities have indicated there is a potential asbestos risk associated with the building and people in the Wellington CBD are advised to wear a face mask as a result.

Those inner-city residents are also told to keep windows and doors closed and to remain inside this morning, if possible.

Traffic and diversions

The Adelaide Rd closure is affecting bus services this morning. Buses will detour away from Adelaide Rd via John St and Wallace St.

“Expect significant delays. Allow extra time for travel,” a Metlink alert said at 7am.

Wellington City Council said drivers and other commuters should take alternative routes.

Please take alternative routes and expect delays. Buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs is likely to be diverted for several hours while emergency services respond.



Please check the Metlink website for updates on bus routes.



Take care 💛 — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) May 15, 2023

“Buses and other traffic between the central city and southern suburbs are likely to be diverted for several hours, at least, and delays can be expected.

“Bus passengers are advised to check the Metlink website for further details.”

Metlink said all bus services that use Newtown heading toward and away from the city will detour until further notice, affecting most Newtown routes.

The Metlink Wellington Cancellations Twitter page is also being updated regularly throughout this morning.