FENZ Deputy National Commander Brandan Nally gives an update on the Wellington hostel blaze where up to ten people may have died. Video / Mark Mitchell

A convicted arsonist who was staying at the Wellington hostel which caught fire today, killing at least six people, says he has been questioned by police.

The man, who earlier posted on social media that he was inside Loafers Lodge when the fire started, told the Herald that from about midday he has been interviewed by police.

“The police are still interviewing me … but the detective is asking questions his boss is asking him to ask me,” he said. “I don’t even know why … but it’s frustrating … he keeps saying ‘we’re almost finished’.”

Asked if he thought police believed he was involved in starting the fire, the man replied: “That’s what I thought but I think it’s cause’ of my interviews with media … they think I know heaps.”

When confronted about his criminal history of arson he declined to comment, but denied starting the fire.

He declined to say what questions police were asking him.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVEBLOG

STORY CONTINUES

After his interview with police, he told the Herald that “due to the sensitivity towards families of victims and seriousness of the fire as police are still investigating I will not be giving any information.”

He also said police had asked him not to comment further to media.

Loafers Lodge after the deadly fire that swept through the building on Adelaide Road, Wellington. Photo / George Heard

A police spokesperson said the police focus was on the “immediate incident and ensuring the welfare of those involved”.

“While investigations into what happened are underway, it’s too early for us to comment on specifics at this stage.”

Acting district commander for Wellington Police, Inspector Dion Bennett, said: “At this time, the fire is unexplained.”

“Police don’t believe it’s been deliberately lit. We require a full investigation,” he added.

Fire and Emergency NZ assistant national commander Bruce Stubbs said the fire is being treated as “suspicious”.

At least six people are confirmed dead and 11 remain unaccounted for after a fire ripped through the hostel in Newtown from about midnight.

Firefighters described the scene that confronted them as a “worst nightmare”.

A total of 52 people were rescued, including five residents from the roof, as more than 80 firefighters attended the blaze.

Corrections’ Lower North Deputy Regional Commissioner Brittany McNamara said nine people on a community-based sentence or order were staying at Loafers Lodge.

Of those, seven have been accounted for and two were on extended supervision orders imposed after prison terms for periods of up to 10 years.

“Right now we can confirm nine people on a community sentence or order were living at this address.

“Seven people have been accounted for and staff are continuing to work with FENZ and Police to determine the safety of the remaining two people.

“We have had a team of Community Corrections staff at the welfare centre providing support.”

Firefighters battle the blaze at Loafers Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Search and rescue teams are at the Loafers Lodge building ahead of investigations to determine the cause of the devastating blaze.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt said six crews are currently on-site including an Urban Search and Rescue Squad (USAR) made up of technicians and drone operators.

The USAR squad is currently assessing structural integrity before investigations start.

“Once we’ve gained access to the building following [the] structural integrity process, we will work on mopping up hotspots to allow for the investigation process,” Pyatt said.

He said Fire and Emergency will be working with police on investigations.

“At this stage any cause of the fire or any other details around the circumstances of the fire cannot be confirmed.”

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said of the five people taken to hospital this morning two remained in emergency care.

One remained in serious condition and had been taken to Hutt Hospital.