Husband of nurse who died from flu flown to Auckland in coma after health setback

“John was transferred to Auckland City Hospital late last night. John took a step backwards yesterday and the doctors are concerned about his ability to survive another setback. Auckland has a machine that John needs to help his lungs, which have been compromised by his illness,” Packe said.

Leonard is now in the ICU where he is receiving specialist care around the clock.

“John’s vitals are stable but he is in critical condition.”

His two sons, aged 14 and 15, shared a message on the Givealittle page, thanking everyone for their “kind messages of support” and donations.

“We appreciate you,” they said.

The boys were last week managing well as they dealt with their father’s illness and the recent death of their mother, Wellington nurse Maria Packe-Leonard, Packe said.

The 53-year-old died on July 21, 10 days after developing influenza type A symptoms.

The otherwise fit and healthy nurse had gone to the hospital ED the day before her death and was checked over and discharged. The next day she was “a little bit better” in the morning, but went quickly downhill and succumbed to her illness.

Packe said there was a preliminary report into her death but it said “bugger all” and did not shed any light on why the virus had hit her so hard.

Shortly after Packe-Leonard’s death, her husband started deteriorating as well, Packe said.

Leonard’s last message to friends on Facebook thanked everyone for their support after his wife’s death.

John Leonard with wife Maria Packe-Leonard and their sons.

“Excuse me, but I’m full of the flu. So I’ll turn my phone off for the night. I’m going to try and get some sleep,” he wrote.

Just a couple of days later, Leonard was also fighting for his life in hospital.

The family have put Packe-Leonard’s funeral on hold while they watch Leonard’s recovery.

“What we’re hoping for is that he pulls through, gets well again, strong enough to attend a funeral with his boys,” Packe said last week.

He said the family was doing “pretty well, considering”.

“We’re just having to deal with some hard stuff. Like everyone would be, we’re going through highs and lows.”

The boys have been doing “very well” and Packe said the family were making sure to talk to them openly and encourage them to do what feels right, whether that meant going to school or staying at home in bed.

“If they want to cry, that’s fine, if they want to laugh, that’s fine.

“It’s been quite a journey with the boys. They are very special kids.”

53-year-old Maria Packe-Leonard with her two sons, who are now aged 14 and 15, and husband John. Photo / Givealittle

Packe wanted people to know the boys had been watching the Givealittle page and were reading every comment that came in.

“We’re watching that and it’s quite humbling. You see people put 100 bucks in and you see people put 5 bucks in. It all means the same to us.”

The boys “get a buzz out of how many people are supporting them”.

Packe also wanted to thank the community for the support they had received.

“It’s been fantastic how the community has been around all this, I just want to reiterate all that.”

Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley group director operations Jamie Duncan said Packe-Leonard would be “deeply missed” as a nurse for the Lower Hutt area.

“Maria was a popular and highly-valued member of our Capital, Coast and Hutt Valley whānau.”

Duncan said they were supporting those who worked with Packe-Leonard closely.

At the time of publication the Givealittle page has raised more than $52,000.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



