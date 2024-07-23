A young Hawke’s Bay man’s life was tragically cut short by Influenza A two weeks ago. His brave mother and father, who were also hit by the illness as it spread through their whānau home, are speaking out to stop others taking the flu lightly.
Te Arani Anthony Munro-Campbell, known as “Uncle Demon” to his adoring nephews, was a softly-spoken 27-year-old who loved his family.
“He had a beautiful heart; he was so good to kids,” Robyne Te Whaiti said of her son.
A selection of toy race cars sits on top of the box containing his ashes at the family home in Flaxmere, put there by the young people who loved him as a testament to his impact.
“This morning, our mokos said, ‘Can we go to where Uncle Demon is? I miss him, Nan’.
Munro-Campbell died two weeks ago at home, just days after contracting Influenza A that swept through the family home. His death occurred while his mother lay in intensive care in Hawke’s Bay Hospital with the same strain of the illness.
“I went downhill when I found out my son had died,” Te Whaiti said.
“The 2024 flu vaccine is free for some people, including if you’re 65 and over, people aged six months and over who have a long-term medical condition, pregnant people, tamariki (children) aged four years and under who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness, or have a history of significant respiratory illness, people with mental health conditions and people currently accessing secondary or tertiary mental health and addiction services.”
Te Whaiti said while it wasn’t her place to tell people to get vaccinated, she wanted to raise awareness of the potentially horrific impacts of the flu on whānau.
“I want people to understand it’s not something you take with a grain of salt. If you’re really sick, go to the doctor. If you can’t breathe, go to the doctor.”
Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.