New ZealandUpdated

Wellington crash: Three hurt, one critical, after car slams into power pole, bursts into flames

The car burst into flames after crashing into a power pole on State Highway 2 at Horokiwi.

Three people are hurt - one critically - after a car slammed into a power pole and burst into flames on a Wellington motorway this morning.

Emergency services responded to the single vehicle accident on State Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone around 4.15am.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle hit a power pole and was set alight.

"One person has critical injuries, one person serious injuries, and a third
person received minor injuries."

The power pole and lines are down and the northbound lane of the highway is closed at Horokiwi.

Diversions are in place, and the southbound lane remains open, the police spokesperson said.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay travel, if possible."

The road could be closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.