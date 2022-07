Police are making enquiries into the crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has died after a late-night crash on State Highway 59 north of Wellington.

Police were notified of an overturned vehicle near the railway lines at Papakowhai at around 11.15pm on Monday night.

When they arrived, they found a person deceased at the scene of the crash.

Police are now making inquiries to establish the circumstances under which this person crashed.