Wellington Covid 19 outbreak: What we know ahead of alert level announcement

The Hataitai Park Covid-19 testing station in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Six cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the community in Wellington so far.

There have been no new locations of interest identified in the capital overnight.

Cabinet will meet today to decide on whether to extend the nationwide alert level 4 lockdown beyond midnight on Tuesday. The decision will be announced by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 4pm.

There are five vaccination centres in Lower Hutt. They are on High St, in Epuni, Wainuiomata, Boulcott and Waiwhetu.

More than 300 vaccinations were performed in Waiwhetu yesterday alone.

Hutt City Council said it was working to fix a pothole that was limiting traffic at one of the sites, which should be completed by the end of the day.

Testing at Johnsonville Medical Centre. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meanwhile, Capital and Coast DHB said it was working to increase its vaccination capacity with extended days and hours.

On Saturday 4033 Covid-19 tests were processed across the two DHBs compared to 1013 on Wednesday. There were 11 community testing centres operational over the weekend.

At Sunday's 1pm press conference, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said several new cases of Covid-19 were linked to a service at the Samoan Assembly of God church in Māngere on August 15. This was emerging as a cluster within the outbreak, he said.

Pacific community members were very good at helping drive up test numbers, he said, and there were a number of cases including three cases in Wellington who had been at the church service.

Wellington airport domestic terminal is the most recent location of interest in the capital to be identified.