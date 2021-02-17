Wellington Council's search for a rogue peacock's owner goes viral

Even comedian Jemaine Clement shared the council's missing bird post. Photo / Getty Images

A Wellington peacock has gone viral after it was found wandering the streets of Newlands unattended.

The bird was picked up yesterday and spent the night in a council animal shelter at Moa Point.

Wellington City Council tweeted an image of the colourful creature in an attempt to track down its owner.

Spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said comedian Jemaine Clement re-tweeted the image, sending the search global.

*FOUND - PEACOCK*

Is this your peacock?

Our team were notified by the Newlands community who spotted it wandering around today.

If it's your peacock, or you know who it might belong to, give us a call on 04 499 4444 so we can get it back home to roost. pic.twitter.com/1MkUZvzRFc — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) February 17, 2021

"People around the world are sort of responding, they've got the weight of the world on their shoulders and we're searching for the owners of the peacock."

She told the Herald it was a good reminder to get your pets microchipped - even if they are a peacock as they don't have many identifying features.

"We've had someone from the Waikato saying if it's got a scar above its eye it might be theirs, but given it's [in] Wellington and it's a peacock I'm not sure how that's going to work out."

There are just seven days for the owners to come forward - after which Barton-Chapple said they will look at re-homing the bird.

"We've had a lot of offers on social media, but there's seven days for the owner to come forward, but if anyone knows anyone who's lost a peacock in Newlands get them to give us a call."